Clouds to start returning along with rain chances and wind

**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland until 8 pm Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer weather was moving back into Siouxland throughout the day after a very cold start that left Sioux City with a record low of 19 degrees (the old record was 25 last set in 1950).

The wind will be picking up some tonight and clouds will start making their way back into the skies overhead with lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be a pretty cloudy day with just some peeks of sunshine although it will stay quite mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a stronger southeast wind blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

A few thundershowers could become possible by Thursday with highs taking a step back into the mid to upper 60s.

Better chances of thunderstorms look to arrive on Friday with more chances of rain possible into the weekend as well with highs on Friday in the low to mid 60s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our rain chances this week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.