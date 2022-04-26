Advertisement

Clouds to start returning along with rain chances and wind

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland until 8 pm Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer weather was moving back into Siouxland throughout the day after a very cold start that left Sioux City with a record low of 19 degrees (the old record was 25 last set in 1950).

The wind will be picking up some tonight and clouds will start making their way back into the skies overhead with lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be a pretty cloudy day with just some peeks of sunshine although it will stay quite mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a stronger southeast wind blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

A few thundershowers could become possible by Thursday with highs taking a step back into the mid to upper 60s.

Better chances of thunderstorms look to arrive on Friday with more chances of rain possible into the weekend as well with highs on Friday in the low to mid 60s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our rain chances this week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Joseph McCauley
Man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing in Sioux City
Ethan Hewitt
Arrest made in Nebraska Street shooting in Sioux City
Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning,...
1 person dead after structure fire in Sheldon, IA
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

Latest News

KTIV Day Planner 4/26/22
Quick warming Tuesday with mild temperatures staying through the week
Red Flag Warning
Some warming to return along with rain chances later this week
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/25/22
A cool Monday with freeze potential by Tuesday morning
Tonight, we look to stay cloudy with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. A northwest wind...
Cool and windy end to the weekend in Siouxland