Earleywine selected as interim superintendent for SCCSD

On April 25, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District.(Sgt. Bluff-Luton Community School District)
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday evening, the Sioux City Community School Board voted to hire Dr. Rod Earleywine as an interim superintendent. During the meeting, they approved a one-year contract for Dr. Earleywine. The vote was 5-2.

Dr. Earleywine is the current superintendent for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District but had submitted his resignation earlier this year. That resignation goes into effect in June. Earleywine is scheduled to start with the SCCSD on July 1.

The need for an interim superintendent is because SCCSD’s current superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman, has accepted a superintendent position for Lincoln Public Schools.

You can watch Monday’s school board meeting here.

