Former South Sioux City, NE high school assistant coach to enter plea in child porn case

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City, Nebraska, high school assistant coach will change his plea to federal child pornography charges, this summer.

Court documents, filed Monday, show the judge in Nathan Rogers’ federal trial accepted Rogers’ request for a “change of plea” hearing. At a hearing set for June 30th the judge anticipates Rogers will plead guilty.

Back in October Rogers pleaded not guilty to one count of producing child pornography, and one count of receiving child pornography.

Rogers was arrested in March of 2021 for the first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was arrested without incident at his residence in South Sioux City.

According to court documents, the arrest came after an investigation that began back on March 3.

Court documents say on March 3 the South Sioux City Police Department was notified by a staff member at the local high school of a possible sexual assault.

Documents say the staff member was told by a 15-year-old she was sexually assaulted by South Sioux City High School staff member Nathan Rogers.

After being informed of the possible assault, investigators interviewed the 15-year-old.

In the interview, the 15-year-old said in December 2020 she had gone to the house of 25-year-old Nathan Rogers. She said she went to the house to acquire a vape pen Rogers would provide her with.

The 15-year-old says when she arrived at the residence, Rogers invited her in to sit on his couch. When the 15-year-old refused to sit, Rogers allegedly forced her down onto the couch and sexually assaulted her.

The 15-year-old said she was later able to escape.

Rogers was interviewed by investigators regarding the incident.

Investigators say he admitted to offering a vape pen to the 15-year-old. Rogers also admitted to police he had sexual relations with the teenager and that she had “come on to him.”

