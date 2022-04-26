Heartland Counseling breaks ground at new facility site

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Heartland Counseling Services has been providing Siouxland with mental health and substance abuse services for the last 45 years, and the organization broke ground Tuesday at the site of what will be their brand new facility.

The project to build a new $5 million, 20,000 square foot facility for Heartland Counseling started 2 years ago when the organization started to see an increased need in the community, which also meant hiring more staff members.

Currently Heartland Counseling Services and their Life Center Day Rehab are located at West 21st Street in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The new facility, which was funded by several grants, will be located at 1201 Arbor Drive in South Sioux City. The location was chosen because it is in the heart of the neighborhood most served by the organization making it more accessible for patients.

“We have seen a huge increase in need of mental health and substance abuse services and we are literally out of space at our old building, and we also are going to have more crisis responders,” said Jennifer Jackson, Executive Director, Heartland Counseling. “So July 1 the 988 [number] goes into effect, which is the 911 for suicide in the state of Nebraska. So we are expanding our Crisis Response Program and we will now have 5 full-time crisis responders.”

The space will be nearly double the size of their current location and provide space for additional staff, patients, services and allow for The Life Center Day Rehab facility to be located on-site.

The new facility will offer dedicated rooms for family therapy, Parent Child Interactive Therapy, Art Therapy, and a new breakroom for employees.

R. Perry Construction is the contractor on the project, and completion date is set for February 2023.

