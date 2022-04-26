Advertisement

Iowa High School Track & Field qualifying meet sites announced

IHSAA LOGO
IHSAA LOGO(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Both the IHSAA and the IGHSAU released the state qualifying meets sites and assignments on Monday, and all will take place on Thursday, May 12th. You can see the following Siouxland teams and locations of their state qualifying meets below:

  • Class 1A:
    • District One: Audubon
      • Alta-Aurelia, Ar-We-Va, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Newell-Fonda, Storm Lake St. Mary’s
    • District Six: Lawon-Bronson
      • Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park (Boys only), Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Lawton-Bronson, MMCRU, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, South O’Brien, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, Westwood, Whiting
  • Class 2A:
    • District One: Cherokee
      • Central Lyon, Cherokee, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Okoboji, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Spirit Lake (Boys only), Unity Christian, West Lyon, West Sioux, Western Christian
    • District Seven: Ridge View
      • Hinton, KP-WC, MVAOCOU, OABCIG, Pocahontas Area, Ridge View, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, West Monona
  • Class 3A:
    • District Five:
      • Denison-Schleswig, Storm Lake
    • District Seven:
      • Bishop Heelan, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Spencer, Spirit Lake Park (Girls Only)
  • Class 4A:
    • District Three: Fort Dodge
      • S.C East, S.C North, S.C West

