Iowa High School Track & Field qualifying meet sites announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Both the IHSAA and the IGHSAU released the state qualifying meets sites and assignments on Monday, and all will take place on Thursday, May 12th. You can see the following Siouxland teams and locations of their state qualifying meets below:

Class 1A: District One: Audubon Alta-Aurelia, Ar-We-Va, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Newell-Fonda, Storm Lake St. Mary’s District Six: Lawon-Bronson Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park (Boys only), Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Lawton-Bronson, MMCRU, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, South O’Brien, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, Westwood, Whiting

Class 2A: District One: Cherokee Central Lyon, Cherokee, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Okoboji, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Spirit Lake (Boys only), Unity Christian, West Lyon, West Sioux, Western Christian District Seven: Ridge View Hinton, KP-WC, MVAOCOU, OABCIG, Pocahontas Area, Ridge View, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, West Monona



Class 3A: District Five: Denison-Schleswig, Storm Lake District Seven: Bishop Heelan, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Spencer, Spirit Lake Park (Girls Only)

Class 4A: District Three: Fort Dodge S.C East, S.C North, S.C West



