More city spending discussed at Sioux City City Council Meeting

City Council Meeting
City Council Meeting(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Money was on the minds of Sioux City city council members at their weekly meeting tonight.

The council talked about grants to cover the costs of new lawnmowers for city maintenance workers.

They also addressed new picnic tables at the Riverside Park pickleball courts, and a grant to cover the rent of the second floor of the Long Lines Family Rec Center while more improvements are made.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said these improvements are needed.

“We want our residents to use Long Lines,” said Moore. “We want to have events that come into town. That’s a huge boost to Sioux City, to have those come in and participate in these events in the competitive sports. And so, it really is, it’s gonna be a good thing.”

Potential improvements to the Long Lines Family Rec Center would include safety pads around the facility and new basketball hoops.

The council tabled that issue, and wants to revisit the proposal in 30 days.

