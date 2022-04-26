Neligh, NE student aims to improve local park with ‘Double A Project’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Neligh-Oakdale freshman Ashley Caballero knew how important playing outside was to her brother, Anthony.

But last year, Anthony was diagnosed with a rare gene condition, and Ashley knew playing could be more difficult for him.

This inspired her to use her project for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America to upgrade her local park to make it accessible for all kids.

“I saw the way he loves playing with playground equipment and then I realized that he couldn’t, so then that just kind of sparked the idea,” said Ashley.

The Neligh Park Board had already discussed adding adaptive equipment in 2020. Ashley partnered with them, and she took the lead.

So far, through fundraisers, collection jars and a GoFundMe, she has raised nearly $10,000 for her project, named the Double A project after her brother’s initials.

“It will benefit not only the kids in our town that need it, but, like, the closest adaptive park we have is around 45 miles away,” said Ashley. “So, thinking about my mom, she has 2 little kids and it’s gonna be a hard drive.”

More than anything, Ashley wants every kid to have the opportunity to play and have fun.

“They will feel more involved,” said Ashley. “And like, they won’t feel left out. Like, instead of watching their friends play, they will also be a part of that fun and they will also play with them. And that’s what I want all the kids to feel.”

Ashley and the Neligh Park Board are hoping to have the adaptive park equipment installed by the end of the year.

