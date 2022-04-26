Online fundraiser raises over $20K for family that lost their home after a fire near Merrill

MERRILL, IA (KTIV) - A family lost their home to a fire near Merrill over the weekend, but there is a way you can help.

Jaycee Davidson and Braden Hansen are organizing an online fundraiser through the site “GoFundMe” for the Theisen family. As of Tuesday night, it’s raised about $21,000. The two organizers have had to raise their goal twice, and now hope to raise at least $30,000. They say the money will go straight to the Theisens.

“They can use this to get their house rebuilt. They’re gonna start rebuilding as soon as they can get everything figured out. They’re gonna they can use it on clothes they can use on food, they can use it on everything new in the house, so, yeah,” said Davison.

Hansen started the fundraiser because he had some experience doing it in the past. But he says this fundraiser shows how the community of northwest Iowa can come together.

“It’s everyone coming together as one to help a family that they lost everything in this house fire. And they have to rebuild and start from the beginning,” said Hansen.

Hansen says donations have come in from all across Siouxland, including from Le Mars, Sioux City and Sioux Center.

