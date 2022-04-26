Advertisement

Online fundraiser raises over $20K for family that lost their home after a fire near Merrill

A still image from video taken of the home by Braden Hansen, one of the fundraiser's organizers.
A still image from video taken of the home by Braden Hansen, one of the fundraiser's organizers.(Braden Hansen)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, IA (KTIV) - A family lost their home to a fire near Merrill over the weekend, but there is a way you can help.

Jaycee Davidson and Braden Hansen are organizing an online fundraiser through the site “GoFundMe” for the Theisen family. As of Tuesday night, it’s raised about $21,000. The two organizers have had to raise their goal twice, and now hope to raise at least $30,000. They say the money will go straight to the Theisens.

“They can use this to get their house rebuilt. They’re gonna start rebuilding as soon as they can get everything figured out. They’re gonna they can use it on clothes they can use on food, they can use it on everything new in the house, so, yeah,” said Davison.

Hansen started the fundraiser because he had some experience doing it in the past. But he says this fundraiser shows how the community of northwest Iowa can come together.

“It’s everyone coming together as one to help a family that they lost everything in this house fire. And they have to rebuild and start from the beginning,” said Hansen.

Hansen says donations have come in from all across Siouxland, including from Le Mars, Sioux City and Sioux Center.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Joseph McCauley
Man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing in Sioux City
Ethan Hewitt
Arrest made in Nebraska Street shooting in Sioux City
Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning,...
1 person dead after structure fire in Sheldon, IA
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

Latest News

Heartland Counseling breaks ground at new facility site
Future Track
Clouds to start returning along with rain chances and wind
Earleywine selected as interim superintendent for SCCSD
Iowa lawmakers OK bill mandating sale of E15 at gas stations