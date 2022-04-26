Advertisement

Quick warming Tuesday with mild temperatures staying through the week

KTIV Day Planner 4/26/22
KTIV Day Planner 4/26/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland from noon to 8 PM Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a chilly morning with 20s for our temperatures early on.

There will be quick warming through the day, though, with many of us ending up in the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky.

More lingering cloud cover northeast will keep our temperatures in the 50s, which is still warmer than what we have seen over the past few days.

The wind will also not be as strong with a 10 to 20 miles per hour southeast breeze this afternoon.

Clouds will start to increase tonight with lows only going into the 30s and 40s and the cloud cover will continue to expand into our Wednesday.

This will not impact our temperatures, though, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Rain chances will be returning for the end of the week; more on what to expect through the day on News 4.

