Sioux City West boys & North girls win, Heelan dominates Underwood

Sioux City West's Oscar Perez prepares to send the ball into the net in the Wolverines victory...
Sioux City West's Oscar Perez prepares to send the ball into the net in the Wolverines victory over Spencer.(KTIV)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

CBB

Morningside 9 Dakota Wesleyan 0 F

Morningside 11 Dakota Wesleyan 4 F

CSB

Morningside 14 St. Mary 5 F

Minn-Crookston 5 Wayne State 9 F

Minn-Crookston 4 Wayne State 7 F

SOCC

BH/RV 0 Unity Christian (B) 3 F

S.C West 0 Spencer (G) 2 F

M-OC-FV 1 Spirit Lake (G) 3 F

Spencer 1 S.C. West (B) 3 F

Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheydan 0 West Sioux (G) 7 F

Western Christian 2 Sioux Center (B) 1 F

Denison-Sch. 2 S.C North (G) 3 F

West Sioux 1 Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 3 F

Underwood 4 Bishop Heelan (B) 10 F

South Sioux 0 Roncali (G) 9 F

MLB

San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 2 F

Colorado 2 Philadelphia 8 F

Boston 2 Toronto 6 F

NBA

Boston 116 Brooklyn 112 F

