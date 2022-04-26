Advertisement

Trial set for East Sac County teacher accused of sexual abuse

According to court documents, 34-year-old Stefanie Kelsey faces eight counts of third-degree...
According to court documents, 34-year-old Stefanie Kelsey faces eight counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenage student has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Stefanie Kelsey faces eight counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Her trial is set to start July 19th.

Kelsey, who’s a teacher at East Sac County High School, in Lake View, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student. Police say the abuse occurred at Kelsey’s home, and a local park. Prosecutors say the abuse took place from August of 2021 to March of this year.

The school board voted to terminate Kelsey’s contract effective May 27th.

The board also voted to place Kelsey on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages a home along highway C-44 near Merrill, Iowa
One home reportedly destroyed, several fields burned by grass fire near Merrill, Iowa on Saturday
Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Joseph McCauley
Man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing in Sioux City
Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning,...
1 person dead after structure fire in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Nathan Rogers
Former South Sioux City, NE high school assistant coach to enter plea in child porn case
A student escapes during training on Monday.
VIDEO: Sioux City students train with firefighters
The new location for the Pier Center for Autism opened in Nov. 2021.
New Pier Center for Autism better serves Siouxland
New Pier Center for Autism better serves Siouxland