Portion of I-29 southbound reopens after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon has blocked a section of I-29 SB.
A vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon has blocked a section of I-29 SB.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Interstate 29 near Salix, Iowa was closed for just under an hour Tuesday due to a vehicle fire.

Iowa 511 says as of 2:50 p.m. the southbound lanes of I-29 near Exit 135 have been reopened to traffic.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 29 may find themselves blocked due to a vehicle fire.

According to Iowa 511, I-29 SB at Exit 135: County Road D51 (Salix) is blocked. A vehicle fire was reported around 2 p.m. with the road being blocked soon after.

Iowa 511 says drivers should expect around a four minute delay if traveling in that area.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

