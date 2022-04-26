Wayne State comes back to sweep Golden Eagles

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - After giving up three runs in the first inning things looked glum for the Wayne State softball team.

Then their first run came in the 3rd inning off of an RBI single from Kim Vidlack to make it a 3-1 ballgame. One inning later Kamryn Sparks brought in another run to make it 3-2.

Then the sixth inning came and the Wildcats had the inning of a lifetime. Mary Krystofiak singled in one run, then Paiton Tornburg beat out a tag at home on a little dribbler to officially give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead. And, a bases loaded walk brought in another to make it 5-3.

Then with the bases loaded Jenna Etmans sent an absolute missile over the left field wall to make it a 9-3 ball game. Minnesota Crookston would add two more but that would be all as the Wayne State Wildcats picked up a doubleheader sweep winning game one 7-4, and game two 9-5.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.