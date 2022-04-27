Around Siouxland: Noah’s Hope 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There is going to be a 5K to raise money for an animal non-profit.

The 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash is a chance to raise funds for animal non-profit Noah’s Hope. Not only could just you go on the 5K, but you can even bring your own animal to follow you around the race.

The Noah’s Hope 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash will take place May 14 at Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve at 9 a.m.

If you need any additional information, you can visit the Noah’s Hope Facebook page here.

