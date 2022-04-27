Bandits present check to St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network

Advertisement

Bandits present check to Children's Miracle Network(Sioux City Bandits)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As a part of their #BanditsCare initiative, the Sioux City Bandits presented a $7,500 check to the St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

The Bandits will also have a Star Wars themed benefit game with proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network on Saturday to help raise more money for the organization.

Stacy Selk, Director of the Children’s Miracle Network, says the community’s support is what matters the most.

“We are so honored and overjoyed by the Bandit’s support this year in donating to Children’s Miracle Network. We here at St. Luke’s help all of our Siouxland area kids. We are Siouxland’s premiere birth center. We are the region’s only level two NICU,” said Selk. “Just to have this ongoing community support means the world to us.”

Bandits player, Dajon Emory enjoys supporting the Children’s Miracle Network because of the smiles it puts on the kids faces to see them.

“I just love seeing kids smile. It’s about them and you inspire children no matter what level we’re on. To them, it’s their NFL. We just look like superheroes to them,” said Emory. “For us it also gives us a good insight. We take a lot of things for granted, and come to a children’s hospital and it touches your heart because kids don’t deserve things like that. For us to come show them love and see them smile, it just warms our hearts.”

If you would like to support the Children’s Miracle Network, you can visit their website here.

