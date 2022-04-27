Advertisement

Biden, Grassley approval ratings take dip in Morningside University poll

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside students conducted a poll to find out which political issues matter most to Iowans.

The top five issues are: inflation, elected officials, the economy, education and unemployment.

Students say the fact that those polled self-identified politicians as a problem facing Iowa shows a general distrust with politicians across the state and country. That certainly held true for Iowans view of President Joe Biden.

According to the poll, his approval rating in Iowa dropped from 50% last year to 40% this year.

“I reported on their approval ratings and it was a big jump (of) approval ratings of President Biden which was kind of surprising to see what a jump it was for how many people approved of him last year to how many people are actually disapproving of the work he’s doing now,” said Hannah Capps, a Morningside student.

Students also polled the approval ratings of Iowa’s governor and two senators. All had a generally favorable approval rating, but U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley had the lowest rating at 51% approval.

“Yeah, so we do ask that question from year to year to see how it changes over time. And Senator Grassley did take a little bit of a dip as was mentioned in the conference from last year to this year,” said Garrett Arbuckle, a Morningside student.

Several other areas also stuck out to the students. The majority of Iowans disapprove of a proposed bill that would label some books as obscene to keep them out of schools.

The majority of Iowans now support legalizing recreational marijuana, according to the poll.

