Bird flu confirmed at Knox County farm with over 2.1M laying hens

(Aimee Rivers / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - State and federal Ag officials have confirmed the seventh case of bird flu in Nebraska.

According to a press release, the case was reported in a flock of over 2.1 million laying hens at a Knox County farm.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Roger Dudley, says the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be “humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.” Additionally, the NDA will be establishing a control zone, as is USDA policy, around the affected premises.

Back on March 26, the NDA issued a controlled movement order that prohibits birds of any type at events such as fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotics sales and live bird auctions. That order was set to expire on April 30, but has now been extended to May 15. Officials say they will reevaluate the order again in May to see if it needs to be extended again.

The CDC says the risk of people getting the disease from birds is low. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

