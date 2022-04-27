Briar Cliff’s Jeffries preps for Drake Relays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Believe it or not folks the Drake relays are already upon us. Plenty of athletes are heading to Des Moines looking to prove themselves, including Briar Cliff Charger Ben Jeffries who SportsFources Austin Tanner was able to catch up with as he prepared to hit the big blue oval.

“Jeffries, the defending champion from Briar Cliff coming off the turn. Looks to have a short lead. Jeffries with the lead, Jeffries closing, Jeffries defends his title. He is your 400-meter champion.”

These commentaries have been like oxygen for Ben Jeffries -- as they’ve just come around naturally during his time with the Chargers Track and Field team -- something that he already knows that he dominates in

“I’m at a point in my running career now where I know that if I do what I’m capable of, then there’s not going to be anybody close to me, and it’s going to take somebody to run an incredible race if they’re gonna wanna beat me.” Says Jeffries

And he has the accolades to back it up, Two NAIA National Titles, Three GPAC Championships and Six All-American Titles, something that the coaching staff knew when he first stepped on the track

“We really saw right away that he was tailored for the 400. He’s got such a great stride, and he’s such a strong runner and he just seems to get better.” Says Head Coach Scott Barnes

But it takes more than just being a great athlete in this sport. It’s about connecting with yourself, especially when Ben switched from playing soccer to running track full time.

“Even though track is a team sport, your competition is individual, and so you learn a lot about yourself and your personal limits and how far you can push yourself.” Jeffries Says. “Like I said you sort of have to find that zone before you race, especially a tough race like the 400.”

Despite the outcomes that the Chargers have seen in Ben for the last three years, Coach Barnes says that the improvement and growth that they have seen in him in recent seasons sets him up for bigger stages in life.

“We’ve seen his running and racing IQ grow up in this last year. To go from being an all-American to a national champion, in his future, very possibly an Olympian, you have to have the whole package. I think that’s very much coming together for him, and we’ll se where it goes.” Says Barnes

Running in the Olympics may not be outside the realms of possibility. Ben says that he will be going home to the United Kingdom this summer for a preliminary trial with the England National Team... something that he knows is special to him and his family.

“I mean it definitely makes it all real, it’s not something I ever saw coming. It’s a big opportunity, I know that my mom is like endlessly proud. I’m just going to take it one step at a time and see what I can do with it.”

That next step for Ben will be returning to the Drake Relays this week. In 2021, he finished in second place in the 400-meter finals, and all eyes will be set on that first place podium come this weekend.

