Dry Wednesday before rain chances return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures are warmer as we start off our Wednesday due to the influence of a warm front over the area.

That warm front will keep some mild temps in Siouxland with highs in the 60s and 70s.

There will be more cloud cover overhead and the wind will be more active than yesterday, going at 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Overnight there will be a small chance for a thundershower, the beginning of several rain chances in our forecast.

Some hit-or-miss thundershowers will be possible through our Thursday with the better chance in the afternoon.

More storms are possible Friday with the potential for a few to get strong in the evening hours.

Rain chances carry into the weekend; more on what to expect through the day on News 4.

