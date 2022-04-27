KTIV to broadcast debate with Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV is partnering with three other TV stations in Iowa to broadcast a debate with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Iowa. The live debate will air on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

The debate will also air on KCCI-TV in Des Moines, KCRG in Cedar Rapids, and KWQC in the Quad Cities. It will be co-moderated by KTIV’s Matt Breen, KCCI’s Eric Hanson, KWQC’s Hernan Gutierrez, and KCRG’s Ethan Stein.

The debate will take place at KCCI-TV’s studios in Des Moines.

Candidates participating in the debate are Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, and Glenn Hurst.

The live debate will also be streamed on KTIV.com, KTIV’s Facebook page, and on the KTIV App available for download on most smart TV devices.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.