Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after overnight stabbing in area of 14th and Pierce

Police sirens(WSMV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man was transported to Mercy One Hospital last night with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation in the area of 14th and Pierce Street led to a stabbing.

It is unknown if the two knew each other prior to the altercation.

A suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.

This story is still ongoing and will be updated with further information.

