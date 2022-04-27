Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after overnight stabbing in area of 14th and Pierce
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man was transported to Mercy One Hospital last night with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation in the area of 14th and Pierce Street led to a stabbing.
It is unknown if the two knew each other prior to the altercation.
A suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.
This story is still ongoing and will be updated with further information.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.