Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after overnight stabbing in area of 14th and Pierce

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man was transported to Mercy One Hospital last night with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation in the area of 14th and Pierce Street led to a stabbing.

It is unknown if the two knew each other prior to the altercation.

A suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.

This story is still ongoing and will be updated with further information.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.