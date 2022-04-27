Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in South Sioux City have arrested the owners of a local RV center on multiple charges.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, Douglas and Shara Bras were arrested Tuesday afternoon. They are facing five counts of theft by deception and five counts of failure to deliver a title on a sale.

Police say the two are the owners and operators of Freemont RV in South Sioux City. Their arrest comes from an ongoing investigation by the police department on allegations of fraud from consumers by the couple.

