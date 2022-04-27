Advertisement

Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a burglary Wednesday morning in Sioux City led to a multi-county pursuit that ended after a crash in Le Mars.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 3:20 a.m. they got a report of a burglary at Sioux City Ford on Singing Hills Blvd. Police say before officers could get to the scene, two suspects fled the area in a rented box truck from another state and a pickup truck stolen from the dealership.

Deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office later located the fleeing vehicles on Highway 75 and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the fleeing vehicles entered Plymouth County and continued their attempt to elude officers. During this, the box truck was abandoned and both suspects continued the pursuit in the stolen pickup.

The pursuit eventually ended in Le Mars when the stolen pickup struck another vehicle in traffic.

The adult male driver of the stolen pickup was taken to a hospital in Sioux City and is being treated for serious injuries. One of the suspects, 35-year-old Amy Cruz, was arrested for a warrant out of Colorado. She is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department continue to investigate the burglary and additional crimes the two may have committed.

