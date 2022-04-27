Advertisement

Rain chances getting closer for Siouxland

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures stayed pretty mild again today despite more cloud cover and a stronger wind.

We’ll be keeping the clouds around tonight and there could even be a slight chance of seeing a rain showers develop with lows near 50.

Thursday will give us a mostly cloudy day with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms as highs reach the upper 60s.

Better chances of thunderstorms move in on Friday, and the ones that occur later in the day Friday and into Friday could be stronger.

There is a marginal risk of a severe storm for most of central and southern Siouxland with a slight risk just touching the far southwest corner of the KTIV viewing area.

The larger threat of severe is out of our viewing area in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas.

Temperatures on Friday will continue a slow downward trend with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain chances could continue on Saturday with highs near 60 and it will be a windy day.

The wind will continue to blow on Sunday as well with highs in the mid 50s with maybe a small chance of seeing a rain shower.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our upcoming rain chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

