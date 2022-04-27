Advertisement

Sioux City officials to hold news conference about water conservation Wednesday afternoon

Sioux City logo
Sioux City logo(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Leaders with the City of Sioux City are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The city said in an email that the City Utilities Director will share information related to water conservation efforts as drought conditions continue.

KTIV has reached out to the city for more information but officials say all the information would be released this afternoon at the news conference.

You’ll be able to watch the news conference inside this story and on our Facebook page at 2 p.m.

