2 Killed In Accident In Sioux County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The collision of a van and a semi has claimed two lives in Northwest Iowa.

It happened at about 10:30 AM Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. highways 18 and 75 near Hull.

Both the driver and the passenger in the van were killed.

They’re identified as 56-year-old Suzanne Barron of Sioux City and 45-Year-old Rene Ross of Hull.

The driver of the Semi, 46-year-old Jamie Hueschen of Sioux City was injured and taken to the hospital in Sioux City.

