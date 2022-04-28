2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The lineup for the 32nd annual Saturday in the Park Festival has been revealed.

According to a news release, the headliners are The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Elle King, Daisy the Great, and Doc Robinson. The release says more performers will be announced at a later date.

Saturday at the Park will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Grandview Park in Sioux City. The festival will be free to the public.

