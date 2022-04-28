Advertisement

2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced

The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo(Saturday in the Park)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The lineup for the 32nd annual Saturday in the Park Festival has been revealed.

According to a news release, the headliners are The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Elle King, Daisy the Great, and Doc Robinson. The release says more performers will be announced at a later date.

Saturday at the Park will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Grandview Park in Sioux City. The festival will be free to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
A still image from video taken of the home by Braden Hansen, one of the fundraiser's organizers.
Online fundraiser raises over $20K for family that lost their home after a fire near Merrill
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Grass fire in Le Mars, Iowa spreads to building Wednesday
Merrill Fire & Rescue's facility off Roosevelt Street
Merrill Fire & Rescue Chief recounts grass fires from the weekend
Merrill Fire Chief Recounts Fire
The building on flames in Le Mars due to a grass fire
Grass fire in Le Mars, Iowa spreads to building Wednesday