2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The lineup for the 32nd annual Saturday in the Park Festival has been revealed.
According to a news release, the headliners are The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Elle King, Daisy the Great, and Doc Robinson. The release says more performers will be announced at a later date.
Saturday at the Park will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Grandview Park in Sioux City. The festival will be free to the public.
