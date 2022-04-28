Around Siouxland: Orange City Tulip Festival

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Tulip Festival is here to celebrate Orange City’s Dutch heritage.

The Orange City Tulip Festival is the way to reaffirm Orange City as the Dutch capital of Iowa with Dutch traditions. There will be parades, dancing, and even some dutch delicacies.

The Orange City Tulip Festival will take place from May 19 to May 21 in central Orange City, Iowa.

If any more information is needed, you can visit their website here.

