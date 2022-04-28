Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Orange City Tulip Festival

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Tulip Festival is here to celebrate Orange City’s Dutch heritage.

The Orange City Tulip Festival is the way to reaffirm Orange City as the Dutch capital of Iowa with Dutch traditions. There will be parades, dancing, and even some dutch delicacies.

The Orange City Tulip Festival will take place from May 19 to May 21 in central Orange City, Iowa.

If any more information is needed, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Noah’s Hope 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash
Around Siouxland: Noah’s Hope 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash
Around Siouxland: Lawton Bronson Family Group Smile 5K Color Run
Around Siouxland: Lawton Bronson Family Group Smile 5K Color Run
Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging World Tai Chi Day Demonstration
Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging World Tai Chi Day Demonstration
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Art Center Traveling Exhibition
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Art Center Traveling Exhibition