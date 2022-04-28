Advertisement

Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel next month to South Korea and Japan, his first trip to Asia since taking office last year, to consult with allies on growing threats from China and North Korea.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the May 20-24 trip Wednesday. Both allies host significant U.S. military contingents, and the trip comes as North Korea has escalated its nuclear missile testing and China has grown more assertive in the region.

Biden will meet separately with newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Psaki said.

In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the so-called “Quad” — which also includes Australia, Japan and India — as they aim to forge stronger partnerships to contain China in the Indo-Pacific.

It will be Biden’s fourth foreign trip as president. He traveled to Poland and Belgium in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
A still image from video taken of the home by Braden Hansen, one of the fundraiser's organizers.
Online fundraiser raises over $20K for family that lost their home after a fire near Merrill
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
The building on flames in Le Mars due to a grass fire
Grass fire in Le Mars, Iowa spreads to building Wednesday
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities