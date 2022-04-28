Advertisement

Crews respond to fire south of Jefferson, SD

A fire broke out Thursday behind a home outside of Jefferson, SD on 482 Ave.
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, S.D. (KTIV) - Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning in southeast South Dakota.

The fire was reported just before noon on 482nd Avenue, located several miles south of Jefferson and west of North Sioux City.

KTIV’s Hailey Barrus was at the scene and says the fire ignited behind a rural home. The fire has been contained at this time and only minimal damage was reported.

No one was injured during the fire.

Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

