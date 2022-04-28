Advertisement

Goodwill Outlet Center celebrates five years of helping the community

Shoppers wait for bins to be exchanged on Thursday.
Shoppers wait for bins to be exchanged on Thursday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Goodwill’s Outlet Center in Sioux City celebrated its fifth anniversary Thursday.

The Outlet Center resells clothes that didn’t sell in Goodwill’s retail stores. Most items at the Outlet Center are sold by the pound, for less than $2 per pound.

Goodwill says the Outlet Center gives the non-profit another chance to raise money for its charitable efforts. They hope to expand the center in the next five years.

“It is getting cycled through so that those items are getting re set in the cards with new items every single day swapped out three times per day with new products. And our goal is to maybe grow this area and have even more bins for people to shop and find those treasures,” said Charlotte Nelson, chief growth officer.

Goodwill’s charitable efforts include a shoe and knitting program and job training programs.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Crews respond to fire south of Jefferson, SD
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Members of the Laurel Town Twirlers enjoy square dancing at the Laurel City Auditorium
Laurel Town Twirlers reminisce on memories made in the Laurel City Auditorium