Goodwill Outlet Center celebrates five years of helping the community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Goodwill’s Outlet Center in Sioux City celebrated its fifth anniversary Thursday.

The Outlet Center resells clothes that didn’t sell in Goodwill’s retail stores. Most items at the Outlet Center are sold by the pound, for less than $2 per pound.

Goodwill says the Outlet Center gives the non-profit another chance to raise money for its charitable efforts. They hope to expand the center in the next five years.

“It is getting cycled through so that those items are getting re set in the cards with new items every single day swapped out three times per day with new products. And our goal is to maybe grow this area and have even more bins for people to shop and find those treasures,” said Charlotte Nelson, chief growth officer.

Goodwill’s charitable efforts include a shoe and knitting program and job training programs.

