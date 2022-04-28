Advertisement

Grass fire in Le Mars, Iowa spreads to building Wednesday

The building on flames in Le Mars due to a grass fire
The building on flames in Le Mars due to a grass fire(Le Mars Fire Rescue)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -A grass fire spreads to a nearby building today, west of Le Mars, Iowa.

Le Mars Fire Rescue says at 3:30 p-m, a call came in for a grass fire at 24221 190th Street, nine miles west of Le Mars. When crews arrived, the fire had spread to a large shed with three tractors -- and to a grove on the westside of the property, next to a corn stubble field.

Firefighters put out the building fire, and used a brush truck to put out the grove fire. The cause of the fire was an old burn pit that was burnt last week and reignited by the wind.

The Akron, Merrill, and Orange City Fire Departments helped in the effort, while Kellen Tree Service assisted with cutting down trees.

No injuries were reported.

