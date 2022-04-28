IHSAA announces changes to wrestling postseason

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa High school Athletic Association has decided to completely remove the sectional wrestling tournaments, and in turn have made it so that now 24 wrestlers will make it to the state tournament in each weight class.

That is not all the committee also announced that the state dual team tournament will move from the day before the traditional tournament to February 4th, A site for the team duals tourney has not been announced.

Some other changes coming are that Regional duals qualifiers will be determined by the IWCOA dual team rankings, seeding for traditional qualifiers will remove the additional point for head to head wins over fellow qualifiers,

One thing remaining the same is that the IHSAA will still use 14 weight classes instead of dropping to the newly approved 12 or 13 weight class options.

