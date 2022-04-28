Advertisement

Iowa National Guard names Morrison as new 185th ARW Commander

Col. Sonya Morrison
Col. Sonya Morrison(185th ARW)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters announce Col. Sonya Morrison as the next 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander.

Morrison is replacing Col. Mark Muckey who served as 185th Wing Commander since 2018.

Morrison first trained as a helicopter pilot with the Iowa Army National Guard in Waterloo, Iowa. She moved over to the Air National Guard in 2005 training as an F-16 Fighter pilot in Des Moines before coming over to the 185th ARW in Sioux City.

A formal ceremony is being planned for August 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Workers at a Ukrainian refugee distribution center process and organize supplies meant for...
‘They don’t want peace, at this point they want victory’ - Siouxland native discusses experience visiting Ukraine
This medical training facility was where Ukrainian military were training civilians for combat.
Ukrainian Trip from NSC Administrator
Laurel Town Twirlers reminisce on memories made in the Laurel City Auditorium
Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible
Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible