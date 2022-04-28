Laurel Town Twirlers reminisce on memories made in the Laurel City Auditorium

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - Square dancing in Laurel, Nebraska has become a unique hobby for many people who break out their dancing gear twice a month.

The Laurel Town Twirlers first started dancing in 1968, and Wednesday night was their last time dancing in a building they’ve called home for many years.

“I started this club in 1968, 54 years ago. I’ve been calling 56 years,” said Jerry Junck, professional square dance caller.

The Laurel Town Twirlers have formed a family and a community, and it all started with members wanting to put on their best dancing clothes and have a good time.

“I got started accidentally, I didn’t plan to call. And then I had a club in Carroll, Nebraska just down the road. And two couples from here asked me if I would come up and start a club here. And so they got people and that’s how we started it,” said Junck.

Since then, every second and fourth Sunday of every month, the Laurel Town Twirlers have been filling up the Laurel City Auditorium to gather with good friends, laugh, and dance the night away.

“Just having the hall filled with smiling faces, lots of dancers, good food, and good friendships that we built along the way,” said Jenny Gubbels, a Laurel Town Twirlers dancer.

“The people are very friendly. And they helped us with, you know, getting the lessons when we started with 40, 50 years ago. I don’t remember exactly how long ago,” said Darlene Roberts, a Laurel Town Twirlers original member.

Wednesday night was the last dance for the Laurel Town Twirlers in the Laurel City Auditorium because the building will close for public events after May 1.

The club now is searching for a new facility in which to dance, but the family will always be a family.

“Square dancers tend to become a family. They’re pretty loyal. They, they support each other various clubs around the country and support each other, they become a family,” said Junck.

