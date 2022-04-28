Merrill Fire & Rescue Chief recounts grass fires from the weekend

MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) - Merrill Fire & Rescue’s chief Jacob Conley says the grass fires from the weekend were some of the worst he’s seen due to the wind conditions and low visibility.

“We’ve been in a ton of brush fire, field fire situations, but this one was the worst that I’ve seen. Visibility was horrible for us due to the wind, taking the smoke and picking up the dust,” said Jacob Conley, Merrill Fire & Rescue Chief.

Conley has worked at Merrill Fire & Rescue for 13 years, and has been chief for eight years. He’s been in plenty of fire situations, but the grass fires this past weekend were unlike anything else. They even lost their brush rig along the way.

“We have a pretty good setup on our vehicles, but there’s not enough pressure to spray into 60 mile an hour winds that are coming to your face, so you can’t attack the fire that’s approaching you. So they were leaving that area, and in quite a hurry. And they didn’t make it up through the field entrance, the truck got high centered and stuck. And it was pretty quickly overran with the fire line,” said Conley.

Conley says it was a very fast moving fire due to the wind conditions, in situations like that they can use all of the help that they can get.

“Eventually it gets to the point where we were asking our communication center. Is there anybody else you can give us? Can we get another tanker? Can we get another brush truck, and there wasn’t anybody in the county that was available. So it came down to there was basically the crew that was out there, and they rocked it,” said Conley.

Conley says a volunteer fire department like Merrill only has two to three people during the day. They rely on automatic mutual aide from Le Mars and Hinton, and rely on help from the community.

“If it’s something where you are interested in talking to your local emergency services, you really should they, we need the people, we really do. So just reach out. If you’re not sure who to contact, contact me, I’ll find out who to talk to for you. People can make a lot more of a difference of what they think they can,” said Conley.

Merrill Fire & Rescue says it really was a group effort between the seven different stations that responded, and the help of dozens of farmers.

