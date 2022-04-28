Advertisement

Progress made in containing deadly Nebraska Road 702 Fire

Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.(NSP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - Officials say progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a release Thursday that crews have 88% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. More than 220 firefighters and other personnel have been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 68 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.

Crews on Thursday were focused on containing two areas of uncontrolled burning just south of U.S. Highway 6 along the Republican River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

A fire broke out Thursday behind a home outside of Jefferson, SD on 482 Ave.
Crews respond to fire south of Jefferson, SD
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/28/22
Shower and storm chances with us as we head into the weekend
Dog Walk Forecast: Lola & Lulu
Dog Walk Forecast: Lola & Lulu
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning