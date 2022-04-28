Advertisement

Prosecutors weigh death penalty in South Dakota shooting that killed 3

Francis D. Lange is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYNDALL, S.D. - Prosecutors are weighing whether to pursue the death penalty for a Scotland man if he’s convicted of shooting five people, including three fatally, in Bon Homme County.

Forty-two-year-old Francis Lange is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. Vicki Monclova and a 5-year-old girl who has not been identified, were injured in the Nov. 9, 2021 shooting at a Scotland residence.

Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering has granted a second extension on the state’s death penalty decision. She has received a request from both the prosecution and defense for more time to complete Lange’s mental evaluation.

Lange is scheduled for an October trial.

