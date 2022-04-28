Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of northeastern and western Siouxland got in on some strong thunderstorms last night into early today with more storms in the forecast.

We’ll see a chance of a few thunderstorms developing this evening, especially in central and western Siouxland, and if they do get going they could become a bit strong with some hail and gusty winds.

We could see some thunderstorms continue into Friday morning as well with eventual highs on Friday in the mid 60s and it will be come windy.

The better chances of storms arrive from Friday evening into early Friday night with a few of these storms again capable of producing some hail and gusty winds.

The good news about this system is that in addition to the storm chances, it will bring a decent chance of some beneficial rain to the area.

Those rain chances will continue throughout the day on Saturday on what will be a windy and cool day with highs in the upper 50s and winds gusting over 40 miles per hour at times.

This system will be moving out Saturday night and that should leave us drier on Sunday but will pretty cloudy and windy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We could see additional shower chances next week as well.

We could see additional shower chances next week as well.

