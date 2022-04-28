Shower and storm chances with us as we head into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few thunderstorms rumbled through northeastern Siouxland overnight with some small hail falling in Dickinson and Emmet Counties.

Those have moved out and much of our day will look a lot like what we had yesterday.

That means a mostly cloudy sky, a 10 to 20 miles per hour breeze and highs that end up in the 60s and 70s.

Late in the day, some isolated thunderstorms look to develop along the warm front with the most likely location being in northeast Nebraska.

Some hail and gusty winds will be possible with those storms into the evening hours.

Some storms remain possible overnight though coverage will likely get a little more spotty after midnight.

More storms will be possible on Friday with the best chance in the evening hours.

Some of those could be strong; more on what to expect and how much rain we could see through the weekend on News 4 through the day.

