Sioux City West preparing for Drake Relays

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the major portion of the Drake relays inching closer high schools across the country are prepping for their shot at the big blue oval. That includes the Sioux City West Wolverines.

The Wolverines are sending athletes down for multiple events, including the 100, long jump and several relays as well. For some of these seniors it is their third time running at the relays remember high schoolers did not run one year due to Covid-19.

Although most high schools are more worried about personal times more so than placement when it comes to the Drake Relays the West High Wolverines are not most high schools and they have the goals to show for it.

“They could all medal if everyone does their job and if they’re okay with the climate,” says West High sprint coach Eric Strim. “If you go down to the meet and it starts raining and you’re not fine with that than you’re not going to do well so we got a pretty tough minded group of kids and I think we’re going to have a good performance at the drake relays.”

One of those uncommon high schoolers is senior Holly Duax. The future Hawkeye and defending state and drake relays champion in the 100 fully expects to be near the top of the podium at the end of the day in Des Moines.

But Duax also is competing in the long jump this season. Ranked number one in the state in the long jump currently and being a defending champion some would crack under the pressure but Duax is looking at things differently.

“Definitely the pressure is still on,” says Duax. “I’ll have a target on my back from last year But it’ll be good pressure good adrenaline not like anxiety that makes you tight but adrenaline that helps you to do your best.”

KTIV’s Austin Tanner will be down covering the Drake Relays starting Thursday, We’ll have highlights and more right here on KTIV.

