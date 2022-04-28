Advertisement

Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants case moved to juvenile court

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish Teacher will argue to get his case moved to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale faces first-degree murder charges for the death of Nohema Graber.

He and Willard Miller are both charged as adults in Graber’s death, meaning if convicted, they’d face life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for the teens are fighting to have their case moved to juvenile court.

Miller’s hearing to get the case moved is set for next month.

Graber was reported missing last November, the day before her body was found in a park near the high school where she worked.

