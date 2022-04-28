‘They don’t want peace, at this point they want victory’ - Siouxland native discusses experience visiting Ukraine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Eric Christiansen is the City Administrator for North Sioux City, and this month he stepped away from his duties and made the long journey to the war-stricken country of Ukraine to lend a helping hand.

“There’s a level of patriotism that they’ve got, and a level of commitment they have to this thing, and I don’t know how we can relate to it in this country,” said Eric Christiansen.

On April 9, Siouxland native Eric Christiansen flew to Poland’s capital city of Warsaw. From there, he jumped onto a train that took him to the Poland-Ukrainian border.

His final destination? Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

“We actually had to take all of our bags from the last train station in Poland, which was Dorohusk, and we had to walk 3 miles in the middle of the night to the Ukrainian Polish checkpoint across the border,” said Christiansen.

After a 24-hour train ride, Christiansen finally arrived in Zaporizhzhia with active combat just a few miles away.

“We had between three and four air-raid sirens a day, and it would go off. It kind of made you a little jumpy to start then after a while you didn’t jump as much,” said Christiansen.

While in Zaporizhzhia, Christiansen met an optometrist that turned the warehouse his business was located in, into a Refugee Distribution Center.

“He had taken one floor, and he was taking in supplies, anything that would be donated by the general public. Then upstairs, on the second floor was a charity called Caratoss, they would distribute food and household items,” said Christiansen.

While in Ukraine, he also visited a military medical training facility where the Ukrainian military was training civilians for combat.

“Most of these people taking the class were kids, they were high school, college kids looking for ways to help,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen said there is one message the people of Ukraine all stood behind.

“They don’t want peace, at this point they want victory, they are willing to fight, and you hear people say, all we want is the weapons and we will kill the Russians just send the weapons, and they are all that way, just all of them” said Christiansen.

Christiansen says the most important thing Americans can do is find ways to donate. He says he looks forward to revisiting with the people he met once the war is over.

