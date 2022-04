SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs topped the Hastings Broncos in both games of their doubleheader.

Winning game 1 10 to 0 and game 2 12 to 1.

But the major stories in the doubleheader were that Lexi Stolen hit her 38th career homerun to tie the Morningside record. Plus head coach Jessica Jones Sitzmann won her 800th game.

