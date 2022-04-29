American killed fighting in Ukraine war, family members say

(Gray News) - Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.

Family members confirmed to CNN and other media outlets that he was killed Monday fighting alongside Ukrainians.

The former Marine, originally from New York, was 22 years old and had volunteered to go to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian invaders, family members said.

His mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that Cancel was working with a private military contracting company.

His widow, Brittany Cancel, said he leaves behind a son.

