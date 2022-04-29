Community gathers to remember fallen Iowa workers on Workers Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday was Workers Memorial Day, so local workers, union officials, and community leaders gathered to remember the lives of workers who have passed away or suffered injuries on the job.

Those who came together in Sioux City on Thursday night say it’s a day to be advocates of worker safety.

Leaders read off the names of 71 people who lost their lives on the job in 2021. A candle was lit in memory of each person, and there was a ringing of the bells.

Organizers say it all starts with proper training on the job, and they hope that will bring more people home safely.

“Well, every year, you want to make sure that everyone wants go home safe to the family. And this last year, we had 71 Iowans who passed away on the job or work related incidents, and that’s higher than the previous year. And we would like to see the direction a little bit lower, because everybody wants to go home,” said Craig Levine, Western Iowa Labor Federation North West Chapter Vice President.

Organizers say they will continue to fight for safe working conditions as a fundamental right.

