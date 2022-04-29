East comes back down 2-0 to win thriller by the river
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City West jumped out to a 2-0 lead at Riverside Elementary and most probably thought that was going to be the story of the game.
But then a penalty kick goal from Jacob Schroeder made it 2-1 at the half. And a Beni Puelele goal tied it up for the Black Raiders. And into extra time it went, where Mauricio Villegas Meza sent a beautiful pass to David Ochoa who put it in the net for the game winning goal for East as they won 3-2.
