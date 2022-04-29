Advertisement

East comes back down 2-0 to win thriller by the river

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City West jumped out to a 2-0 lead at Riverside Elementary and most probably thought that was going to be the story of the game.

But then a penalty kick goal from Jacob Schroeder made it 2-1 at the half. And a Beni Puelele goal tied it up for the Black Raiders. And into extra time it went, where Mauricio Villegas Meza sent a beautiful pass to David Ochoa who put it in the net for the game winning goal for East as they won 3-2.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Vanessa Bohuslavsky slides in safely against Hastings
Accolades accomplished as Morningside sweeps Hastings
A view of the big blue oval at the Drake Relays.
Siouxlanders with mixed success at day 1 of Drake Relays
IHSAA LOGO
IHSAA announces changes to wrestling postseason
Sioux City West sprinters work on their handoffs in preparation for the Drake Relays
Sioux City West preparing for Drake Relays