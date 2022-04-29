Advertisement

Good rain chances move in with strong storms possible early tonight

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Wind Advisory for western Siouxland from 11 am until 7 pm Saturday**

**High Wind Warning for Holt County from 1 am Saturday until 1 am Sunday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds dominated much of our Friday with our better chances of thunderstorms moving in later this evening.

A storm system will start spreading thunderstorm chances into Siouxland after 7 pm.

These storms will move from the southwest to the northeast and some could contain some hail and gusty winds.

These storms will likely move into Sioux City after 8 pm with the strongest of storms exiting Siouxland after midnight.

Even though the stronger storms move out pretty early tonight, the chances of rain will be staying with us tonight and into Saturday as well.

We’ll see good chances of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday and it will be windy and cool with highs only in the low 50s.

The showers should be coming to an end Saturday night and then we’ll see decreasing clouds during the day on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s with a breezy day on tap.

Another system could spread more showers, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well, into the area Monday with highs near 50.

After drying out Tuesday we could see more rain chances again by Wednesday.

I’ll be taking a look at the very latest in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities
A fire broke out Thursday behind a home outside of Jefferson, SD on 482 Ave.
Crews respond to fire south of Jefferson, SD

Latest News

KTIV FutureTrack 4/29/22
Shower and storm chances continue with strong storms possible Friday evening
Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible
Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/28/22
Shower and storm chances with us as we head into the weekend
Future Track
Rain chances getting closer for Siouxland