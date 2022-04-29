Good rain chances move in with strong storms possible early tonight

**Wind Advisory for western Siouxland from 11 am until 7 pm Saturday**

**High Wind Warning for Holt County from 1 am Saturday until 1 am Sunday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds dominated much of our Friday with our better chances of thunderstorms moving in later this evening.

A storm system will start spreading thunderstorm chances into Siouxland after 7 pm.

These storms will move from the southwest to the northeast and some could contain some hail and gusty winds.

These storms will likely move into Sioux City after 8 pm with the strongest of storms exiting Siouxland after midnight.

Even though the stronger storms move out pretty early tonight, the chances of rain will be staying with us tonight and into Saturday as well.

We’ll see good chances of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday and it will be windy and cool with highs only in the low 50s.

The showers should be coming to an end Saturday night and then we’ll see decreasing clouds during the day on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s with a breezy day on tap.

Another system could spread more showers, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well, into the area Monday with highs near 50.

After drying out Tuesday we could see more rain chances again by Wednesday.

