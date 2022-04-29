Ground broken on new $1.6M casino facility in Walthill

WALTHILL, Neb. (KTIV) - Ground has been broken on a new 1$.6 million casino project in northeast Nebraska.

The Blackbird Bend Corporation, the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and community leaders broke ground Thursday for a new facility of the Lucky 77 Casino in Walthill.

The project will allow Lucky 77 to move out of the older building that it has been in since its inception and into a larger, more modern casino facility just across Main Street. The projected completion date for the new facility is December 2022.

