How to keep your family and pets safe from avian influenza

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The avian bird flu has hit numerous Siouxland poultry facilities in recent months, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first case of the H-5 Avian Influenza in a human in the United States.

Colorado health officials say the man is a prison inmate younger than 40 who was working at a poultry farm as a part of a pre-release employment program.

The man was involved in culling poultry suspected to be infected when he was directly exposed to the bird flu. The department says the man has recovered after experiencing fatigue, and he is currently isolated and is being treated with an antiviral drug.

According to the CDC this strain of Avian Flu is considered highly contagious among animals, but the public health risk associated with this Avian Flu remains low at this time.

Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department says they are prepared and continue to monitor new cases.

“This is not something that we are going to take a lot of extra precautions for at this moment, or have additional recommendations. Again even the one person that has had a positive test for it, had extensive contact with birds who were known to have this, okay, so it takes a lot more than casual contact to become infected with this at all, again we are taking about one case of this across the entire country at this point,” said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director for Siouxland District Health Department.

So how can you keep your family and pets safe?

Leaders with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say that if you come across a dead bird on your property to call the Iowa DNR to have it removed.

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead, wear rubber gloves while cleaning game or cleaning bird feeders, and if you are worried a pet has come into contact, to call your veterinarian before stopping in for a visit to prevent the spread to more animals.

The CDC has been monitoring exposed individuals since the initial detection of this strain of the bird flu in wild birds since January of this year.

More than 880 people have been infected with earlier versions of the H5N1 virus since 2003. Health officials say any human infection of an H5 virus is rare.

The first reported case in Colorado is only the second confirmed case worldwide, and the other case of this strain was confirmed in the United Kingdom.

